iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

