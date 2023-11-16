iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $21.88. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3,765,539 shares traded.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 766,995 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.