Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,777 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Itron worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.82. 6,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
