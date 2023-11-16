Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. 25,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

