J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $13.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.23. 22,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,190. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

