J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JJSF stock traded up $15.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

Several research firms have commented on JJSF. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 64.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

