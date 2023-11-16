JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 373,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,651. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

