Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $26.20. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 902,254 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.