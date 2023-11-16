Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 134,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,704. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

