Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $148.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

DHI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 541,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,246. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

