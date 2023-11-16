Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 513,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,034. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

