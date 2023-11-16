Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

