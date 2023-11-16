Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.99

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $21.72. Kenon shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,725 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KEN
Kenon Stock Performance
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.