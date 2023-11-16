Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.99

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $21.72. Kenon shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,725 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

