Kevin Garth Asman Sells 4,472 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$58,136.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NVA stock opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.91. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

