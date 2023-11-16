Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,364 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,031 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,915. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

