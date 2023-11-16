Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

