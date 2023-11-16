Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Up 6.1% Following Earnings Beat

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.63. 60,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 478,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 697,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $21,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.41.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

