Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 640.60 ($7.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 589.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 604.64. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.71) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 649 ($7.97).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

