Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,263 shares of company stock worth $11,018,244 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

