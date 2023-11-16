Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.92% from the company’s previous close.

Lavoro Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of LVRO opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

About Lavoro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

