Ledyard National Bank Acquires 299 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.65. The stock had a trading volume of 903,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $235.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.