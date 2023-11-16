Ledyard National Bank Acquires 362 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.66. 21,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $353,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

