Ledyard National Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

