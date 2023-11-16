Ledyard National Bank Acquires Shares of 56,071 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIPX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 33,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,986. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

