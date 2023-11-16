Ledyard National Bank Buys 2,209 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,630,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

