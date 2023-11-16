Ledyard National Bank Buys 339 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.87. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,297. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $199.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.