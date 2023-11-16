Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 2,052 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.07. 375,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,947. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.