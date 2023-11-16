Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 2,119,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,164,182. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

