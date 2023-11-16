Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,161. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

