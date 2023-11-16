Ledyard National Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.29. The company had a trading volume of 444,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

