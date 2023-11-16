Ledyard National Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.38. 421,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,295. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

