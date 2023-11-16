Ledyard National Bank Has $370,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,361,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.29. 834,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,265. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

