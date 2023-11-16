Ledyard National Bank Invests $281,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 391,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.83.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
