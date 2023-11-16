Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.16. 17,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.