Ledyard National Bank Purchases 695 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.24% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 133,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,920,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period.
Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile
The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
