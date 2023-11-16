Ledyard National Bank Sells 136 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.13. 161,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.