Ledyard National Bank Sells 259 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.71. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.