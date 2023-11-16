Ledyard National Bank Sells 29,172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,518,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 169,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.