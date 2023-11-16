Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,925 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.57% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 330.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAN remained flat at $14.82 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,339. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

