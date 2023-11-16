Ledyard National Bank Sells 362 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 116,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,038,000 after acquiring an additional 348,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

BAC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,906,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

