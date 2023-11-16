Ledyard National Bank Sells 41 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $462.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,419. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

