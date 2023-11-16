Ledyard National Bank Sells 79 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $524.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $528.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

