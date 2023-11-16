Ledyard National Bank Takes $209,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.84. 36,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average of $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.