Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.14. The stock had a trading volume of 187,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $216.55 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

