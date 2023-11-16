Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $133.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.