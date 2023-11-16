Leslie E. Donato Sells 3,387 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $193.22 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $199.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
