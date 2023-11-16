Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LICY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE:LICY opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

