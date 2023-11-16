Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,643 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

