Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

