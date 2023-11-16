Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

